Huddersfield's Schindler feeling 'empty' following relegation

Christopher Schindler and his team-mates will be playing Championship football next season

Huddersfield captain Christopher Schindler said he feels "empty" after the Terriers were relegated from the Premier League following Saturday's defeat by Crystal Palace.

Town's 2-0 reverse at Selhurst Park, combined with wins for Burnley and Southampton, confirmed their demotion to the Championship.

"It's very frustrating," said Schindler.

"We were not good enough to stay in the best league in the world."

Jan Siewert's side, who have been bottom of the table since Boxing Day, join Derby County and Ipswich Town as the only teams in Premier League history to be relegated with six games of the season remaining.

"Nobody wants to have that on their CV," added the German defender. "We could not bring the quality on the pitch. It is really hard to accept at the minute.

"We have to work as hard as we can and make the last weeks as positive as possible, as we can use this as preparation for next season."

Siewert echoed his captain's sentiments, telling BBC Sport the Terriers "need to learn as a club" as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

"It is hard to say what I'm feeling - disappointment, of course," said the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who has lost eight of his nine league games in charge since replacing David Wagner as manager in January.

"For me in life there is failure and success and it belongs together. We've got to go through all the details and come back strong," said the 36-year-old.

"I don't want to talk about those failures publicly, but it is important to learn as a club and this club is willing to do it."