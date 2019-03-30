Irish Cup semi-final: Spot-on Crues beat holders Coleraine

From the section

David Cushley takes to the air to celebrate his goal against Coleraine

Two second-half penalties gave Crusaders a 2-0 victory over the Bannsiders in a controversial Irish Cup semi-final at the Oval.

David Cushley slotted home the opener before a major talking point after referee Tim Marshall awarded Coleraine a penalty for a foul on Ben Doherty.

After consulting his assistant he decided the foul took place outside the box and awarded a free-kick instead.

Jordan Owens added the second to set up a decider against Ballinamallard.

