Irish Cup semi-final: Spot-on Crues beat holders Coleraine
Two second-half penalties gave Crusaders a 2-0 victory over the Bannsiders in a controversial Irish Cup semi-final at the Oval.
David Cushley slotted home the opener before a major talking point after referee Tim Marshall awarded Coleraine a penalty for a foul on Ben Doherty.
After consulting his assistant he decided the foul took place outside the box and awarded a free-kick instead.
Jordan Owens added the second to set up a decider against Ballinamallard.
