Scottish Premiership
Motherwell12:30Rangers
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Motherwell are without a win in their past 42 league meetings with Rangers (D12 L30), last beating them in December 2002 under Terry Butcher (1-0).
  • This will be the third league meeting between Motherwell and Rangers this season, with each played on a Sunday. The previous two have featured a combined 14 goals (seven per game; four for Motherwell, 10 for Rangers).
  • Motherwell have won five straight home league games; they have never won six in a row in either the Scottish Premiership or Scottish Premier League.
  • Rangers lost 2-1 at Celtic in their last away league match - they have not suffered back-to-back league defeats on the road since September 2018, when the first of those losses was at Celtic.
  • Rangers have made more changes to their starting line-ups (97) in this season's Premiership than any other club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32244471175476
2Rangers32189570244663
3Kilmarnock321510744281655
4Aberdeen32167950371355
5Hearts32155123739-250
6Hibernian321310947331449
7St Johnstone32135143242-1044
8Motherwell32134153744-743
9Livingston32118133533241
10Hamilton3273222068-4824
11St Mirren3255222360-3720
12Dundee3246222566-4118
