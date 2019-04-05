Motherwell v Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Motherwell are without a win in their past 42 league meetings with Rangers (D12 L30), last beating them in December 2002 under Terry Butcher (1-0).
- This will be the third league meeting between Motherwell and Rangers this season, with each played on a Sunday. The previous two have featured a combined 14 goals (seven per game; four for Motherwell, 10 for Rangers).
- Motherwell have won five straight home league games; they have never won six in a row in either the Scottish Premiership or Scottish Premier League.
- Rangers lost 2-1 at Celtic in their last away league match - they have not suffered back-to-back league defeats on the road since September 2018, when the first of those losses was at Celtic.
- Rangers have made more changes to their starting line-ups (97) in this season's Premiership than any other club.