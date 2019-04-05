Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford's Roberto Pereyra will have a fitness test before Sunday's semi-final

TEAM NEWS

Watford pair Roberto Pereyra and Isaac Success will have fitness tests on respective hip and knee injuries ahead of the semi-final with Wolves.

Tom Cleverley will definitely be sidelined by a calf problem.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Wembley.

First-choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio could make way for John Ruddy, who has started all of Wolves' FA Cup ties so far this season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: All the indications are for a tight tie, with little to separate the Premier League's two next-best teams outside the 'big six'.

One point - the difference between them, in Wolves' favour.

One goal - again pointing to Wolves, with a goal difference of +1 to Watford's zero.

One minute - made the difference at Molineux in October, with Watford's goals in a 2-0 win scored just 58 seconds apart.

One yellow card - Watford have totalled 62 league bookings to Wolves' 61, with even the number of fouls committed across the whole season incredibly close (358 Watford, 353 Wolves).

One goal to split them then? Or maybe one missed penalty in a shoot-out?!*

*Watford have lost their last three, and Wolves their last four. Vive la difference!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I've never played a final as a coach. Semi-finals I played in Russia, but a final I've never played.

"It will be the best achievement in this competition for sure. If I win it I don't know what I'll do.

"Both teams are playing well with good results, in a good moment, and we have to show in this semi-final what we are able to do and if we deserve to go to the final."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this one is going to be very tight. I would not be surprised if it goes to penalties - but I do think Wolves will edge it.

Prediction: 1-1, with Wolves to win on penalties

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won just one of the seven FA Cup meetings - 3-0 in the fifth round in February 1980.

The Hornets have only lost one of their past five matches against Wolves in all competitions, winning two and drawing two.

Watford's biggest FA Cup defeat was a 10-0 loss against Wolves in January 1912.

Watford

Watford have lost three of their past six matches in all competitions, compared to one defeat in their previous 11 (W6, D4).

The Hornets have lost three successive matches away from home.

Watford have lost their last four games at Wembley and have only won once in six visits to the ground.

Only Heurelho Gomes and Will Hughes have played in all four Watford FA Cup matches this season.

Troy Deeney has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 13 FA Cup appearances, scoring five and assisting four.

Wolverhampton Wanderers