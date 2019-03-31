Sunday's Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Neil Lennon, Aberdeen, Hearts

Rangers will attempt to sign Greg Stewart on a free transfer when his contract expires at Birmingham City, with the forward currently on loan at Aberdeen. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor insists Celtic are treating today's visit of Rangers as a title decider. (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he needs more backing from the Ibrox board to compete with the transfer budget Celtic enjoy. (Sunday Express)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is to "pick between Sheffield United and Bristol City" in the summer, according to the HITC website. (Sun)

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu could be ruled out of the midweek trip to Rangers, as well as next week's Edinburgh derby clash at Tynecastle and the Scottish Cup semi final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle after suffering a head knock in yesterday's win over Aberdeen. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reckons striker Odsonne Edouard can be a big game hero like the club's former heroes Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon reckons the Old Firm derby will always be dogged by the dark side of sectarian songs. (Sun)

Scotland winger James Forrest says December's defeat to Rangers at Ibrox has spurred Celtic on even more. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis insists victory at Celtic Park today would plant a seed of doubt in title race. (Sun)

Scotland's rising star Billy Gilmour, 17, is ready to push for a first-team place at Chelsea next season - after the Blues were hit with a transfer ban. (Sunday Mail)