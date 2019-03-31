Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Neil Lennon angry at Scott Brown treatment

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Celtic & Rangers players clash after final whistle

Rangers should have finished their Old Firm derby defeat with nine men, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Ryan Kent shoved Scott Brown to the ground as Celtic's captain tried to prevent him retrieving the ball for kick-off after James Forrest's winner.

But Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, whose side lost 2-1, says Brown deserved "to be punished" after also being involved in Alfredo Morelos' earlier dismissal.

"I'm not happy with the treatment of Scott Brown today," Lennon said.

Morelos reacted to Brown clipping his heels off the ball by striking the midfielder in the face.

"He's been elbowed [by Morelos] and then pushed or punched in the face by another player and really Rangers should have been down to nine men," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"Ryan Kent, after we scored the second goal, has either slapped or punched him in the face and it's just unacceptable at this level of football."

Brown was not booked for either incident and Gerrard believes "it's only fair that both sides get punished".

"You're playing against a player who loves to antagonise," Gerrard told Sky Sports. "Morelos and Kent are both provoked. The guy who antagonised it all from the beginning deserves to be punished as well."

'These players just won't give up'

Celtic remain on course for an eighth straight Scottish Premiership title after the derby win moved them 13 points clear of Rangers with seven games remaining.

Lennon's side dominated early on led through Odsonne Edouard's strike before Morelos' dismissal. Ryan Kent dragged Rangers level with a brilliant solo leveller in the second half, but Forrest struck with four minutes remaining to snatch victory.

"There was lot of build-up to this game, a lot of emotion, these players have been full-on for the last two-and-a-half years and they just wont give up," the manager said. "You can seed them dragging themselves over the line. They're a credit to the club.

"With the experience we've got we should have handled moments a bit better. But we galvanised ourselves, and scored a great goal."