Toulouse 0-1 PSG: Kylian Mbappe nets winner for Ligue 1 leaders

Kylian Mbappe has scored in seven consecutive Ligue 1 matches

Kylian Mbappe scored his 31st goal of the season as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain edged to victory at Toulouse.

Thomas Tuchel's side are running away with the title and maintained their 20-point cushion after second-placed Lille came from 2-0 down to beat Nantes 3-2.

The visitors thought they had gone ahead but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out a Marquinhos goal.

Mbappe's well-taken touch and first-time finish settled the contest with 16 minutes remaining.