French Ligue 1
Toulouse0PSG1

Toulouse 0-1 PSG: Kylian Mbappe nets winner for Ligue 1 leaders

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored in seven consecutive Ligue 1 matches

Kylian Mbappe scored his 31st goal of the season as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain edged to victory at Toulouse.

Thomas Tuchel's side are running away with the title and maintained their 20-point cushion after second-placed Lille came from 2-0 down to beat Nantes 3-2.

The visitors thought they had gone ahead but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out a Marquinhos goal.

Mbappe's well-taken touch and first-time finish settled the contest with 16 minutes remaining.

Line-ups

Toulouse

  • 30Reynet
  • 2Amian
  • 3Shoji
  • 6Jullien
  • 12Sylla
  • 4CahuzacSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 89'minutes
  • 26SidibeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forGarcia Alonsoat 75'minutes
  • 17SangaréBooked at 8mins
  • 21DurmazSubstituted forMubeleat 82'minutes
  • 9Sanogo
  • 7Gradel

Substitutes

  • 10Leya Iseka
  • 15Bostock
  • 16Vidal
  • 19Diakite
  • 22Garcia Alonso
  • 24Mubele
  • 29Moubandje

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 4KehrerBooked at 36mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 73'minutes
  • 24NkunkuSubstituted forDiabyat 63'minutes
  • 8Paredes
  • 14Bernat
  • 20KurzawaSubstituted forVerrattiat 62'minutes
  • 7Mbappé
  • 17Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 6Verratti
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamToulouseAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Attempt blocked. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Aaron Leya Iseka replaces Yannick Cahuzac.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Juan Bernat is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).

Attempt blocked. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Cahuzac (Toulouse).

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Firmin Ndombe Mubele replaces Jimmy Durmaz.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Manu García (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Manu García replaces Kalidou Sidibe.

Goal!

Goal! Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Silva replaces Colin Dagba.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel.

Attempt blocked. Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Issiaga Sylla with a cross.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Christopher Nkunku.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Layvin Kurzawa.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Colin Dagba with a cross.

Attempt missed. Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross following a corner.

Sunday 31st March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG29262187167180
2Lille30186648262260
3Lyon30168651351656
4Marseille30146104740748
5Saint-Étienne2913794134746
6Reims29111353127446
7Nice30128102229-744
8Montpellier29101274034642
9Rennes29118103937241
10Strasbourg29912845351039
11Angers3081393535037
12Nîmes28107114042-237
13Bordeaux30811112831-335
14Toulouse30711122844-1632
15Nantes2987143338-531
16Monaco3079143045-1530
17Amiens3086162443-1930
18Caen30411152444-2023
19Guingamp2957171951-3222
20Dijon3056192147-2621
View full French Ligue 1 table

