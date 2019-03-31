Match ends, Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Toulouse 0-1 PSG: Kylian Mbappe nets winner for Ligue 1 leaders
Kylian Mbappe scored his 31st goal of the season as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain edged to victory at Toulouse.
Thomas Tuchel's side are running away with the title and maintained their 20-point cushion after second-placed Lille came from 2-0 down to beat Nantes 3-2.
The visitors thought they had gone ahead but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out a Marquinhos goal.
Mbappe's well-taken touch and first-time finish settled the contest with 16 minutes remaining.
Line-ups
Toulouse
- 30Reynet
- 2Amian
- 3Shoji
- 6Jullien
- 12Sylla
- 4CahuzacSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 89'minutes
- 26SidibeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forGarcia Alonsoat 75'minutes
- 17SangaréBooked at 8mins
- 21DurmazSubstituted forMubeleat 82'minutes
- 9Sanogo
- 7Gradel
Substitutes
- 10Leya Iseka
- 15Bostock
- 16Vidal
- 19Diakite
- 22Garcia Alonso
- 24Mubele
- 29Moubandje
PSG
- 16Areola
- 4KehrerBooked at 36mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 31DagbaSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 73'minutes
- 24NkunkuSubstituted forDiabyat 63'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 14Bernat
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forVerrattiat 62'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 17Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2Thiago Silva
- 6Verratti
- 27Diaby
- 34N'Soki
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt blocked. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Aaron Leya Iseka replaces Yannick Cahuzac.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Juan Bernat is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).
Attempt blocked. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Cahuzac (Toulouse).
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Firmin Ndombe Mubele replaces Jimmy Durmaz.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Manu García (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Manu García replaces Kalidou Sidibe.
Goal!
Goal! Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Silva replaces Colin Dagba.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Issiaga Sylla with a cross.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Christopher Nkunku.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Colin Dagba with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross following a corner.