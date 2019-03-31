Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax3PSV Eindhoven1

Ajax 3-1 PSV Eindhoven: Hosts beat Eredivisie leaders with 10 men

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Dusan Tadic scores for Ajax
Dusna Tadic has scored 28 goals for Ajax this season, having signed for £10m from Southampton in June 2018

Champions League quarter-finalists Ajax - with 10 men - claimed a significant victory over rivals PSV Eindhoven and are now just two points behind the Eredivisie leaders.

Brazil winger David Neres turned and struck a low finish in injury-time to give Ajax a priceless victory and kept the Dutch title race alive.

Ex-Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic had scored the second goal from the penalty spot in the second half, though the decision was not initially awarded by the referee.

Bjorn Kuipers waved play on after Neres was tripped in the box by Daniel Schwaab, but upon consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), looked at the incident on the pitchside monitor before pointing to the spot.

Schwaab's afternoon had started badly when scoring an own goal, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Noussair Mazraoui kicked PSV defender Angelino on the head.

Kuipers had shown a yellow card, but was advised by the VAR to check the decision - whereupon he went to the pitchside monitor, viewed the incident again and overturned his ruling.

From the resulting free-kick, Angelino provided the cross for Luuk de Jong to head in the equaliser, but a depleted Ajax side managed to turn the game around.

Erik ten Hag's side face Serie A champions Juventus at home in the first leg of their European tie on Wednesday, 10 April.

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24OnanaBooked at 90mins
  • 12MazraouiBooked at 57mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 20SchöneSubstituted forVeltmanat 59'minutes
  • 6van de BeekSubstituted forMagallánat 86'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forKristensenat 80'minutes
  • 10TadicBooked at 68mins
  • 7NeresBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 3Veltman
  • 8Sinkgraven
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 16Magallán
  • 19Labyad
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 28Semedo Varela
  • 30de Wit
  • 37Lang

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 5Schwaab
  • 4ViergeverSubstituted forSainsburyat 71'minutes
  • 6Angelino
  • 18Rosario
  • 32SadilekBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMalenat 72'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 8HendrixSubstituted forGakpoat 86'minutes
  • 17Bergwijn
  • 9de Jong
  • 11Lozano

Substitutes

  • 3Behich
  • 7Pereiro
  • 13Room
  • 14Malen
  • 15Obispo
  • 16Rigo
  • 19Gakpo
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 25Gutiérrez
  • 33Teze
  • 41van de Meulenhof
  • 52Ihattaren
Referee:
Björn Kuipers
Attendance:
52,669

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Ajax 3, PSV Eindhoven 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ajax 3, PSV Eindhoven 1.

Booking

David Neres (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 3, PSV Eindhoven 1. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Nicolás Tagliafico.

Foul by Trent Sainsbury (PSV Eindhoven).

David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

André Onana (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).

Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Hirving Lozano tries a through ball, but Cody Gakpo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Cody Gakpo replaces Jorrit Hendrix.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Lisandro Magallán replaces Donny van de Beek.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).

David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Hakim Ziyech.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Jorrit Hendrix.

Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Nicolás Tagliafico.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).

Booking

Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven).

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 2, PSV Eindhoven 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen replaces Michal Sadilek.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Trent Sainsbury replaces Nick Viergever.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Ajax). Video Review.

Booking

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Ajax. David Neres draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Daniel Schwaab (PSV Eindhoven) after a foul in the penalty area.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 31st March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven27214280196167
2Ajax27212491236865
3AZ Alkmaar27155753302350
4Feyenoord27145857362147
5FC Utrecht27127848361243
6Heracles Almelo27133114851-342
7Vitesse27118850391141
8Willem II27114124652-637
9sc Heerenveen279995759-236
10FC Groningen27105123135-435
11VVV-Venlo2796123345-1233
12PEC Zwolle2795133341-832
13ADO Den Haag2778123855-1729
14Fortuna Sittard2785144564-1929
15Excelsior2775153260-2826
16De Graafschap2774163257-2525
17FC Emmen2767143063-3325
18NAC Breda2746172463-3918
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

