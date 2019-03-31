Match ends, Ajax 3, PSV Eindhoven 1.
Ajax 3-1 PSV Eindhoven: Hosts beat Eredivisie leaders with 10 men
Champions League quarter-finalists Ajax - with 10 men - claimed a significant victory over rivals PSV Eindhoven and are now just two points behind the Eredivisie leaders.
Brazil winger David Neres turned and struck a low finish in injury-time to give Ajax a priceless victory and kept the Dutch title race alive.
Ex-Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic had scored the second goal from the penalty spot in the second half, though the decision was not initially awarded by the referee.
Bjorn Kuipers waved play on after Neres was tripped in the box by Daniel Schwaab, but upon consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), looked at the incident on the pitchside monitor before pointing to the spot.
Schwaab's afternoon had started badly when scoring an own goal, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Noussair Mazraoui kicked PSV defender Angelino on the head.
Kuipers had shown a yellow card, but was advised by the VAR to check the decision - whereupon he went to the pitchside monitor, viewed the incident again and overturned his ruling.
From the resulting free-kick, Angelino provided the cross for Luuk de Jong to head in the equaliser, but a depleted Ajax side managed to turn the game around.
Erik ten Hag's side face Serie A champions Juventus at home in the first leg of their European tie on Wednesday, 10 April.
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24OnanaBooked at 90mins
- 12MazraouiBooked at 57mins
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 31Tagliafico
- 20SchöneSubstituted forVeltmanat 59'minutes
- 6van de BeekSubstituted forMagallánat 86'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forKristensenat 80'minutes
- 10TadicBooked at 68mins
- 7NeresBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 3Veltman
- 8Sinkgraven
- 9Huntelaar
- 16Magallán
- 19Labyad
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 28Semedo Varela
- 30de Wit
- 37Lang
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Schwaab
- 4ViergeverSubstituted forSainsburyat 71'minutes
- 6Angelino
- 18Rosario
- 32SadilekBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMalenat 72'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 8HendrixSubstituted forGakpoat 86'minutes
- 17Bergwijn
- 9de Jong
- 11Lozano
Substitutes
- 3Behich
- 7Pereiro
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 15Obispo
- 16Rigo
- 19Gakpo
- 20Sainsbury
- 25Gutiérrez
- 33Teze
- 41van de Meulenhof
- 52Ihattaren
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
- Attendance:
- 52,669
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 3, PSV Eindhoven 1.
Booking
David Neres (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 3, PSV Eindhoven 1. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Foul by Trent Sainsbury (PSV Eindhoven).
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
André Onana (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Ajax) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).
Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Hirving Lozano tries a through ball, but Cody Gakpo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Cody Gakpo replaces Jorrit Hendrix.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Lisandro Magallán replaces Donny van de Beek.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Jorrit Hendrix.
Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
Booking
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven).
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 2, PSV Eindhoven 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen replaces Michal Sadilek.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Trent Sainsbury replaces Nick Viergever.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Ajax). Video Review.
Booking
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Ajax. David Neres draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Daniel Schwaab (PSV Eindhoven) after a foul in the penalty area.