Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid3Huesca2

Real Madrid 3-2 Huesca: Karim Benzema scored last-minute winner for hosts

Karim Benzema scores
Benzema has scored 14 league goals this season

Karim Benzema scored a dramatic late winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat bottom side Huesca in a La Liga thriller.

French striker Benzema curled in a stunning finish in the 89th minute.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane started his son Luca, but the 20-year-old keeper was beaten after three minutes by Juan Camilo Hernandez's well-taken strike.

Isco and Dani Ceballos responded for Real before Xabier Etxeita levelled for 2-2, but Huesca could not hold on.

Real have won both their games since Zidane was reappointed as manager on 11 March and with nine games remaining they are third, 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Huesca made a dream start through Hernandez and the visitors should have been 2-0 ahead, but Ezequiel Avila lashed over from a promising position.

Spaniard Isco and Welshman Gareth Bale fell out of favour under former boss Santiago Solari, but both made telling contributions to Sunday's victory.

Isco tapped in the equaliser and it was Bale's sublime outside-of-the-foot pass which was nodded down by Benzema for Ceballos to tuck home.

But Etxeita levelled for the visitors and it looked like home side were going to drop two points when ex-Tottenham winger Bale spurned an excellent opportunity from close range, but Benzema secured victory in style.

Valencia moved above Sevilla into sixth place after beating their opponents 1-0 courtesy Dani Parejo's first-half penalty.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 30Zidane
  • 19Odriozola
  • 6NachoBooked at 66mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 22IscoSubstituted forValverdeat 75'minutes
  • 18LlorenteSubstituted forMarianoat 79'minutes
  • 24Ceballos
  • 11Bale
  • 9Benzema
  • 21DíazSubstituted forVázquezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 3Vallejo
  • 7Mariano
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 17Vázquez
  • 23Reguilón

Huesca

  • 13Santamaría
  • 21Herrera
  • 3Etxeita
  • 2MantovaniBooked at 90mins
  • 14PulidoBooked at 48mins
  • 12Galán Gil
  • 17RiveraSubstituted forAñor Acostaat 78'minutes
  • 23MustoBooked at 51mins
  • 6Gómez Bardonado
  • 19ÁvilaSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 63'minutes
  • 9HernándezSubstituted forGallar Falgueraat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Diéguez
  • 5Aguilera
  • 10Camacho Barnola
  • 11Gallar Falguera
  • 20Añor Acosta
  • 22Gallego Puigsech
  • 25Jovanovic
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández
Attendance:
49,269

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamHuesca
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Huesca 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Huesca 2.

Attempt saved. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Xabier Etxeita.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yangel Herrera (Huesca).

Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez following a fast break.

Booking

Martín Mantovani (Huesca) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Huesca 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yangel Herrera (Huesca).

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moi Gómez (Huesca).

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Attempt missed. Martín Mantovani (Huesca) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Federico Valverde.

Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Juanpi (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Huesca. Álex Gallar replaces Juan Camilo Hernández.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Juanpi (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

Juan Camilo Hernández (Huesca) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Roberto Santamaría (Huesca) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Marcos Llorente.

Substitution

Substitution, Huesca. Juanpi replaces Christian Rivera.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Isco.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Huesca 2. Xabier Etxeita (Huesca) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.

Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Damián Musto (Huesca).

Luca Zidane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enric Gallego (Huesca).

Booking

Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 31st March 2019

  • Real MadridReal Madrid3HuescaHuesca2
  • LevanteLevante2EibarEibar2
  • Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1Real BetisReal Betis1
  • SevillaSevilla0ValenciaValencia1
  • Real ValladolidReal Valladolid1Real SociedadReal Sociedad1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona29216275274869
2Atl Madrid29178443192459
3Real Madrid29183852341857
4Getafe291210736261046
5Alavés2912893135-444
6Valencia2991643123843
7Sevilla291271047371043
8Ath Bilbao2991373032-240
9Real Betis29117113337-440
10Real Sociedad29910103434037
11Eibar2981293840-236
12Leganés2999112934-536
13Girona29810113239-734
14Espanyol2997133243-1134
15Levante2988134051-1132
16Real Valladolid2979132440-1630
17Villarreal29611123439-529
18Celta Vigo2977153949-1028
19Rayo Vallecano2966173152-2124
20Huesca2957173050-2022
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories