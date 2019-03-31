Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Huesca 2.
Real Madrid 3-2 Huesca: Karim Benzema scored last-minute winner for hosts
Karim Benzema scored a dramatic late winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat bottom side Huesca in a La Liga thriller.
French striker Benzema curled in a stunning finish in the 89th minute.
Real boss Zinedine Zidane started his son Luca, but the 20-year-old keeper was beaten after three minutes by Juan Camilo Hernandez's well-taken strike.
Isco and Dani Ceballos responded for Real before Xabier Etxeita levelled for 2-2, but Huesca could not hold on.
Real have won both their games since Zidane was reappointed as manager on 11 March and with nine games remaining they are third, 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona.
Huesca made a dream start through Hernandez and the visitors should have been 2-0 ahead, but Ezequiel Avila lashed over from a promising position.
Spaniard Isco and Welshman Gareth Bale fell out of favour under former boss Santiago Solari, but both made telling contributions to Sunday's victory.
Isco tapped in the equaliser and it was Bale's sublime outside-of-the-foot pass which was nodded down by Benzema for Ceballos to tuck home.
But Etxeita levelled for the visitors and it looked like home side were going to drop two points when ex-Tottenham winger Bale spurned an excellent opportunity from close range, but Benzema secured victory in style.
Valencia moved above Sevilla into sixth place after beating their opponents 1-0 courtesy Dani Parejo's first-half penalty.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 30Zidane
- 19Odriozola
- 6NachoBooked at 66mins
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 22IscoSubstituted forValverdeat 75'minutes
- 18LlorenteSubstituted forMarianoat 79'minutes
- 24Ceballos
- 11Bale
- 9Benzema
- 21DíazSubstituted forVázquezat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Vallejo
- 7Mariano
- 14Casemiro
- 15Valverde
- 17Vázquez
- 23Reguilón
Huesca
- 13Santamaría
- 21Herrera
- 3Etxeita
- 2MantovaniBooked at 90mins
- 14PulidoBooked at 48mins
- 12Galán Gil
- 17RiveraSubstituted forAñor Acostaat 78'minutes
- 23MustoBooked at 51mins
- 6Gómez Bardonado
- 19ÁvilaSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 63'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forGallar Falgueraat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Diéguez
- 5Aguilera
- 10Camacho Barnola
- 11Gallar Falguera
- 20Añor Acosta
- 22Gallego Puigsech
- 25Jovanovic
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 49,269
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Huesca 2.
Attempt saved. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Xabier Etxeita.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Huesca).
Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez following a fast break.
Booking
Martín Mantovani (Huesca) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Huesca 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Huesca).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Huesca).
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Attempt missed. Martín Mantovani (Huesca) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Federico Valverde.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Juanpi (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Álex Gallar replaces Juan Camilo Hernández.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Juanpi (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Juan Camilo Hernández (Huesca) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Roberto Santamaría (Huesca) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Marcos Llorente.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Juanpi replaces Christian Rivera.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Isco.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Huesca 2. Xabier Etxeita (Huesca) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damián Musto (Huesca).
Luca Zidane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enric Gallego (Huesca).
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).