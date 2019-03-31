Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Edouard shines on derby day again

His manager called him "the best player on the pitch by a country mile" as Odsonne Edouard added to his burgeoning portfolio of Old Firm appearances with another goal.

The 21-year-old French striker opened the scoring in Celtic's 2-1 win, flummoxing Joe Worrall before caressing a finish beyond Allan McGregor.

And the club's record signing was instrumental in the 86th-minute winner, gathering the ball, swivelling and sliding it into the path of James Forrest, who slid into the net.

"He's a quiet boy and takes a bit of getting to know," said Celtic boss Neil Lennon after the victory. "But he had the shackles off today, we let him loose and he was outstanding in all aspects of his game."

Edouard's Old Firm goals

With Celtic down to 10 men at Ibrox in March last year, Edouard strode downfield and curled a beautiful match-winning shot into the Rangers net as Brendan Rodgers' men won 3-2

In the opening minutes of Celtic's 5-0 demolition of Rangers last April, Edouard reacted sharply to side-foot Kieran Tierney's fizzing ball home

The Frenchman soon made it 2-0, bursting into the box, taking on Russell Martin, and drilling low into the bottom corner

Edouard opened the scoring on Sunday with a wonderful counter-attacking goal, collecting Forrest's pass, galloping into the box, twisting beyond Joe Worrall and firing home

This isn't the first time Edouard has shown his class on derby day. While on loan from Paris St-German last term, he scored three goals in two outings against Rangers.

Yet in the most recent meeting of the sides, he was left on the bench by Brendan Rodgers as he was not fully fit after injury. Teenage winger Mikey Johnston led the line and Rangers swaggered to a 1-0 win - their first in 13 attempts.

Sunday's goal takes Edouard's tally to four in five derbies and his haul for the season to 19 in 44 matches in all competitions.

Rangers counterpart Alfredo Morelos has scored 10 more goals - having played an extra game - but has never found the net in an Old Firm game, as Celtic cheekily alluded to post-match...

How does his record stack up?

Edouard has serious pedigree, and his record compares favourably to others in his age bracket.

Casting an eye over the world's most prolific players aged 21 or younger shows only three men have scored more goals this season.

Unsurprisingly, World Cup-winning Frenchman Kylian Mbappe tops the standings with 31 in 35 games, followed by Andreas Skov Olsen, who plays in the Danish top flight, and Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt.