Roma 1-3 Napoli: Claudio Ranieri's side suffer defeat

Napoli last won the Serie A title in 1990

Napoli kept alive their slim hopes of winning the Serie A title with a thumping win at Claudio Ranieri's Roma.

Napoli are second, 15 points behind leaders Juventus, who need just 13 points from their last nine games for an eighth straight league title.

Arkadiusz Milik, Dries Mertens, Simone Verdi and Amin Younes all netted for Napoli with Diego Perotti scoring a penalty for the home side.

Ranieri's side stay in sixth place, four points behind AC Milan in fourth.

Roma sacked Eusebio di Francesco on 7 March and won their opening game after appointing Italian veteran Ranieri, but have lost the following two.