Chelsea stage late revival at Cardiff

Chelsea staged a remarkable late revival to snatch a controversial 2-1 victory at Cardiff and ease the pressure on boss Maurizio Sarri.

After a goalless first half, Cardiff went ahead through Victor Camarasa's delicate curling volley.

That prompted cries of "we want Sarri out" from the travelling fans but Cesar Azpilicueta equalised from an offside position with five minutes left.

In added time, substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed the winner.