Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea fans criticise boss who says he is 'getting used to it'

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says he is "getting used" to criticism after Blues fans turned on him during a controversial win away to Cardiff.

Travelling fans chanted "we want Sarri out" and "you don't know what you're doing" after struggling Cardiff took the lead in the Premier League game.

Late goals by Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw lacklustre Chelsea come from behind to win 2-1.

"They were probably unhappy for the result," said Sarri afterwards.

"I can understand, I can understand very well. I am getting used to this."

Italian Sarri was already under pressure before the Cardiff match, with a run of four defeats from five away league matches and fans growing frustrated with the patient style of football known as 'Sarriball'.

Fans vented their anger at their side's largely lacklustre display on several occasions at Cardiff City Stadium.

In addition, Sarri's decision to leave leading scorer Eden Hazard and midfielder N'Golo Kante out of the starting line-up proved unpopular with Chelsea fans.

"Kante has played 50 matches and Hazard 47," said the Chelsea boss.

"In the last week they played two games for their national teams for 180 minutes so I thought it was time to rest them.

"We were lucky because we gained three points and Hazard played 30 or 35 minutes and Kante zero minutes."

Chelsea remain in the hunt for a top four finish, and face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"We didn't play well in the first half and we conceded a stupid goal," added Sarri on his side's performance in Wales.

"In the end we deserved to win."