SWPL: Celtic Women secure Old Firm double against Rangers

Natalie Ross and Kelly Clark were both on the scoresheet as Celtic beat Rangers 4-1

Celtic made it a Sunday Old Firm double, with the women's side defeating rivals Rangers 4-1 at New Tinto Park.

Head coach Eddie Wolecki Black claimed his side could have had more as they dominated the 90 minutes.

The visitors had the game all but wrapped up inside 18 minutes, with Josephine Giard, Kelly Clark and Natalie Ross all netting, but scored just once more after that.

"We should be making that five, six or seven," said Wolecki Black.

"This season we've been very slack. We had chances against Motherwell to finish the game, didn't take them. We should have been ahead against Glasgow City before they scored.

"Obviously delighted just to get the win. That's us up to second. So far we are where we want to be, we want to be challenging up there, so it puts us back in the mix."

Elsewhere, Stirling University won their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Forfar Farmington, while Spartans climb to fourth after a 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Hibs are down to third after their 1-0 defeat against Glasgow City on Friday.

Beaten after 18 minutes

The game kicked off seconds after Rangers had lost at Celtic Park. Few have the chance of such instant redemption, but those in light blue blew it in spectacular style.

Giard looped in after a botched clearance, Clark headed at the back post from a corner, then Ross then took aim from long range and found the top corner to make it three.

The chances kept coming. Kathleen McGovern, Ross and Ewens all had efforts either saved or passed up by poor finishing.

Gemmell had the chance to pull one back before the break after the referee spotted handball, but Megan Cunningham parried her penalty before Chantelle Brown smacked the rebound off a post.

The second half began with an initial flurry. Brown had a shot tipped wide for Rangers, before McGovern blew an easy chance after Ewens shot was pushed into her path. But she made it four minutes later with a close-range header.

Brown's late header into the far corner offered scant consolation on a disappointing day for Rangers.

Glasgow City lead the SWPL by two points with a game in hand

Hearts go clear at top of SWPL 2

Hearts made a big statement to the rest of SWPL 2 with a 6-0 win away to nearest challengers Kilmarnock.

However, Hamilton Academical remain just one point behind after a 2-1 win over Dundee United.

Glasgow Girls were 7-0 winners over Hutchison Vale, while Partick Thistle were 3-2 winners away to St Johnstone.