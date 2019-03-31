Premier League title: Liverpool or Man City - who will win 2018-19 race?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
The title race between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is set to go down to the wire

It's a title race that looks set to go the distance - but who will be crowned Premier League champions?

With the run-in well under way, Liverpool lead Manchester City by two points although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Will City win all their remaining games as they eye a sensational Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup quadruple?

Or will Liverpool end a 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England?

Have a go at predicting...

