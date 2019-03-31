Match ends, Inter Milan 0, Lazio 1.
Inter Milan 0-1 Lazio: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic winner takes visitors to fifth
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the only goal as Lazio moved up to fifth in Serie A with a narrow victory at third-placed Inter Milan.
Serbia international midfielder Milinkovic-Savic headed in from close range in the first half.
The visitors could have further stretched their lead but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic denied both Bastos and Luis Alberto.
Inter's Ivan Perisic twice saw drives saved by Lazio's Thomas Strakosha.
The Albanian goalkeeper also kept out midfielder Radja Nainggolan's low strike in the second half.
Simone Inzaghi's side have played a match fewer than the top four, playing their game in hand against Udinese on 17 April.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forCandrevaat 79'minutes
- 23Miranda
- 37Skriniar
- 18Asamoah
- 20ValeroSubstituted forNainggolanat 74'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 16Politano
- 8Vecino
- 44Perisic
- 11KeitaSubstituted forJoão Márioat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Nainggolan
- 15João Mário
- 21Cédric Soares
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 61Colidio
- 87Candreva
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 33Acerbi
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 27Orestes Caldeira
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forParoloat 67'minutes
- 19LulicSubstituted forDurmisiat 87'minutes
- 17Immobile
- 11CorreaSubstituted forCaicedoat 27'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Berisha
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 14Durmisi
- 16Parolo
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 26Radu
- 32Cataldi
- 66Cavaco Jordao
- 77Marusic
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Lazio 1.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by João Mário.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Senad Lulic because of an injury.
Offside, Lazio. Thomas Strakosha tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Bastos.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. João Mário replaces Keita.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miranda.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Rômulo.
Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
Hand ball by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Radja Nainggolan replaces Borja Valero.
Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rômulo (Lazio).
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Felipe Caicedo.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rômulo (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Luis Alberto.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Keita (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Hand ball by Keita (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rômulo.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borja Valero following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.