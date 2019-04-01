Lawro's Premier League predictions v Feeder bassist Taka

Tottenham end their long wait to move into their new stadium when they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday, but will they begin their new era with a win?

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "It will take them a little bit of time to get used to it, but it looks fabulous - and it is their home.

"I do think this game is more difficult for Spurs than it might have been, because of the occasion. Palace are certainly capable of upsetting the applecart a little bit, but I still think Tottenham will win."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against Feeder bassist and Chelsea fan Taka.

Feeder's new album 'Tallulah' is out in August

It has been a frustrating season for Blues fans and Taka told BBC Sport: "I really don't know what to say about Chelsea at the moment. Sometimes we play great, other times I just think 'what is going on?'."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri's tactics have been criticised by some supporters, but Taka feels the bad atmosphere is affecting results and performance as the team chases a top-four finish.

"At the moment everyone should be behind the team and the manager," he added. "But nobody really knows what will happen next and there is always some drama going on. It is never dull.

"Sarri might not stay and Eden Hazard could go to Real Madrid. If Hazard does leave, then we should use that money wisely to strengthen the squad, but we will not be able to do that if there is a transfer embargo in the summer - that would be a disaster.

"Hopefully we will keep hold of our good youngsters like Callum Hudson-Odoi, but it is hard for young players to get a chance in the Premier League, at any club.

"Will we make the top four? I doubt it, to be honest with you. As much as I want them to do well, the other teams are looking strong and it is going to be very tough.

"Tottenham have had some bad results but Manchester United are suddenly looking ok, and Arsenal are a lot like Chelsea. They can play amazingly one day, then be awful the next. Somehow they are still up there."

Premier League predictions - midweek games Result Lawro Taka TUESDAY Watford v Fulham x-x 2-0 2-0 Wolves v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-1 WEDNESDAY Chelsea v Brighton x-x 2-0 2-1 Man City v Cardiff x-x 4-0 4-0 Tottenham v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 3-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 19:45 GMT unless stated.

TUESDAY

Watford v Fulham

Fulham will be relegated if they lose at Vicarage Road and I think their short stay in the Premier League is about to come to an end.

The Cottagers have conceded at least two goals in all 13 of the games they have played in 2019, and it is hardly surprising that they have lost 12 of them.

It has been a sorry season for them, right from the start. It just shows how important it is to get recruitment right for any club because they spent more than £100m last summer after they were promoted - and they do not have much to show for it.

Watford played very well at Old Trafford on Saturday, despite their game ending in defeat.

The Hornets have got their FA Cup semi-final against Wolves on Sunday and Javi Gracia will probably rest some players - but I still think they will beat Fulham.

Whatever happens now Watford have had a good campaign, and it could turn into a very good one.

Players like Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue have been impressive for them, but they have been successful because they are a team.

There is no doubt that Troy Deeney is a big influence there, on and off the pitch, and they have turned into a team with a bit of character.

They have a spine now and a few players they know they can rely on.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Taka's prediction: Watford are doing really well, Fulham aren't. I am a bit shocked by how bad they have been, and it is quite sad to see. 2-0

Wolves v Man Utd

Wolves are also in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, and Manchester United owe them one because Nuno Espirito Santo's side knocked them out of the cup to reach Wembley.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd highlights

United were quite lethargic that night and I think we will see a very different performance from them on Tuesday. It has to be, because they are chasing a place in the top four.

So I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will go for it, while I am not sure the Wolves players will be looking at this game in the same way.

I don't care who you are, if you are playing in an FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, you are not going to be flying into 50-50 challenges and running the risk of getting hurt.

That's the way it is - everyone wants to play at Wembley - and that is one of the reasons United will have the edge.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Taka's prediction: Wolves have been the surprise team of the season and I put a lot of that down to their defence. They are so solid and I think they will do well against United again. 1-1

WEDNESDAY

Chelsea v Brighton

Chelsea were really very fortunate to beat Cardiff on Sunday - the big decisions definitely went their way.

I don't understand why Blues boss Maurizio Sarri had started that game with Eden Hazard on the bench. What was he resting him for? Surely it wasn't this game? It made no sense at all to leave his best player out.

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea 'lucky' with decisions but 'deserved' Cardiff win - Maurizio Sarri

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has got some issues too, because his side were not very good in Saturday's defeat by Southampton and they do not score many goals at the best of times.

They are not great on the road either and, if Sarri gets his team selection right, this should be a fairly routine win for Chelsea.

The Seagulls are in trouble too. Yes, they have a bit of a cushion between themselves and the relegation zone, but they are the team who look the most like being dragged in.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Taka's prediction: I would love to say Chelsea will win 4-0 but it is going to be a tighter and scrappier game than that. 2-1

Man City v Cardiff

It is true that everything went against Cardiff in their defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, but they have to forget that now and just get on with it.

On the plus side, their performance against the Blues was very good until the last 10 minutes - but my worry would be how much that took out of their players.

Media playback is not supported on this device Best league in world but probably worst officials - Warnock

Manchester City, in contrast, just cruised through their victory at Fulham on Saturday at lunchtime.

Pep Guardiola's side were in total control throughout, and the great thing about them is that they don't have to be that good defensively because they keep hold of the ball so well.

If the game goes the way I would expect, with Manchester City dominating possession, then I would be surprised if Cardiff keep it competitive because of how much they gave on Sunday.

This game is not make or break for the Bluebirds, but their following two fixtures could be - at Burnley on Saturday, 13 April and then at Brighton on Tuesday, 16 April.

Those four days will be the crossroads moment for their season, and it does not help that their away form has been so poor - they have taken only eight points from a possible 42 on the road so far.

Lawro's prediction: 4-0

Taka's prediction: Manchester City should win this game very comfortably, and I think there will be a few goals. 4-0

Taka on City: A lot of people seem to be supporting Liverpool but I think City will win the Premier League. They have got such a good depth to their squad. Even when Guardiola makes lots of changes, their B team is as good as their A team

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

I was at Anfield on Sunday and thought Tottenham played really well in the second half, and dominated after making some positive changes. They looked the better side.

At the very least, Spurs should have had a point but their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris chose a very bad time to make a terrible mistake. It was a howler, because it was such a soft header.

Still, Tottenham looked strong and, apart from Eric Dier and Harry Winks, most of their first-choice side are now fit, which is good news because they need a good run-in to secure a top-four place.

Palace have spent most of the season in the bottom half of the table, but they are as good as safe after beating Huddersfield on Saturday.

One win from their last seven games will probably be enough to make sure the Eagles stay up mathematically, but I don't think they will get it here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Taka's prediction: Spurs have not been playing that well recently, but they will win this one. Sometimes Palace play very well against the top teams but I can only see Spurs winning this. 3-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro has so far got seven correct results and two exact scores from nine matches, for a total of 130 points.

He has beaten legendry guitarist Johnny Marr, who has managed five correct results and one exact score, for a total of 80 points.

Another 40 points are up for grabs in Monday's game between Arsenal and Newcastle. Both Lawro and Marr have gone for a 2-0 win for the Gunners, and any extra points they gain will be added to their tallies.

Total scores after week 32 Lawro 2,660 Guests 2,330

Lawro v Guests P32 W15 D4 L13

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 31 28 3 0 87 +1 =2 Liverpool 32 21 11 0 74 -1 =2 Man Utd 31 23 5 3 74 +2 4 Chelsea 31 19 6 6 63 +2 5 Tottenham 31 17 11 3 62 -2 6 Leicester 32 17 5 10 56 +2 7 Arsenal 31 16 5 10 53 -2 8 Everton 32 15 5 12 50 +1 9 Burnley 32 12 9 11 45 +8 10 Newcastle 32 11 7 14 40 +4 11 Wolves 31 12 3 16 39 -4 12 West Ham 32 10 5 17 35 -1 =13 Watford 31 10 3 18 33 -3 =13 Bournemouth 32 9 6 17 33 -1 15 Crystal Palace 31 8 8 15 32 -2 16 Fulham 32 8 5 19 29 +3 17 Southampton 31 8 3 20 27 -1 18 Brighton 30 5 8 17 23 -3 19 Cardiff 31 3 5 23 14 -1 20 Huddersfield 32 3 5 24 14 20

GUEST LEADERBOARD 218-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Tom Kerridge, Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Mario Hezonja, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 83 Lawro (average after 32 weeks) 80 Adebayo Akinfenwa, Richard Ashcroft, Dina Asher-Smith, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Johnny Marr*, Mark Wahlberg 70 Yumgen 60 Jamie Dornan & Paul Conroy, Idris Elba, Tom McFarland, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Theo Ellis, Drew McIntyre, Mohamed Sanu, Dolph Ziggler 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Danny Howard*, Oti Mabuse 20 Yizzy

*Score will be updated when full programme of games are completed

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 24 v Grime star Yizzy, week 25 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and week 31 against Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard)