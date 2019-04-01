Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney score in MLS victories

Ibrahimovic's two goals against Timbers came exactly one year after the Swede made his MLS debut for LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return from injury with two penalties for LA Galaxy in their 2-1 Major League Soccer win over Portland Timbers.

The 37-year-old striker, who had missed two games with an Achilles injury, scored from the spot after 33 minutes before Jeremy Ebobisse equalised.

But Ibrahimovic won the game with a Panenka penalty having been fouled by keeper Jeff Attinella.

Wayne Rooney also scored for DC United as they beat Orlando City 2-1.

Former England and Manchester United forward Rooney set up Steve Birnbaum for his side's opener and then scored with a free-kick from close to the corner flag.

The victory gave DC United a first away win since May 2018 and moved them top of the Eastern Conference.

Swede Ibrahimovic's side are in fifth place in the Western Conference.