Lyle Taylor: Bradford investigate racist tweets sent to Charlton striker

Lyle Taylor has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for Charlton this season

Bradford City are investigating racist messages sent to Charlton striker Lyle Taylor on Twitter following Saturday's League One game at The Valley.

The 29-year-old was sent a series of banana emojis from an account which has since been deleted.

Taylor scored the only goal in Charlton's 1-0 win.

"Officials are working with the police and Charlton to identify the person responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken," a statement said.

Taylor highlighted the messages on Sunday morning, commenting "Look at this... Yet another example of ignorant, small minded racism".

He later thanked people for their "overwhelming" support following the incident.

"The blanket condemnation of one idiot's actions has highlighted the people's true feelings on this matter," he posted.

"Thank you for all the messages too, it means the world."