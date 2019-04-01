Fans climbed the floodlights to see East End Lions beat FC Kallon in the Sierra Leone league

April's African football shorts.

Monday 1 April:

League football in Sierra Leone is still attracting big crowds two months after it kicked off following a four-and-a-half year absence.

Sunday's match between East End Lions and FC Kallon, owned by former Inter Milan forward Mohamed Kallon, had to be delayed for an hour due to overcrowding.

Freetown's Siaka Stevens Stadium was full to capacity hours before kick off despite an increase in ticket prices and European league matches involving teams such as Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea and Real Madrid being shown on TV.

Such was the the appetite for the game that supporters were turned away from the stadium.

Those who did get into the stadium ended up forcing their way past the perimeter fence round the pitch and began climbing the floodlights in search of vantage points.

Security had to be increased to ensure the fans left the pitch so that the game could begin.

The match eventually ended 2-0 in favour of the away team East End Lions to the disappointment of Mohamed Kallon, who had flown from USA to watch the game.

Sierra Leone vice-president Dr Juldeh Jalloh was also in the capacity crowd.

