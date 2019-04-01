Hearts: Livingston's Craig Halkett signs pre-contract to switch on three-year deal

Craig Halkett scored a penalty against Hearts in Livingston's 5-0 win in December

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Livingston captain Craig Halkett on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement and will move to Tynecastle at the end of the season when his Livi deal expires.

Halkett has made 36 appearances this campaign, scoring five times and helping to keep 15 clean sheets.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said: "I'm delighted Craig has committed to signing.

"He's a talented player and, at 23, is at an age where he can continue to develop and progress. This club is the right place for him to do so."

Halkett, who switched to the West Lothian club from Rangers in 2016, helped the Lions to back-to-back promotions and has played a key role this season with Premiership safety virtually guaranteed.

He has been capped by Scotland at Under-19 level and has racked up a total of 144 appearances for Livi, scoring 15 goals.