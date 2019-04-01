Europa League: Dinamo Zagreb punished by Uefa for fans' racism

Dinamo lost their Europa League tie to Benfica 3-1 on aggregate

Dinamo Zagreb have been ordered to play their next home European match behind closed doors by Uefa as punishment for racist behaviour by their fans.

The racism occurred during Dinamo's 1-0 home win against Benfica in the Europa League on 7 March.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been fined 13,000 euros (£11,086) over the conduct of their supporters in their 2-1 win against Malmo on 14 February.

Blues fans threw objects and invaded the pitch during the game in Sweden.

Malmo, who lost the last-32 Europa tie 5-1 on aggregate, have been fined €58,000 (£49,468) after their fans set off fireworks and threw objects.

In addition to playing a game behind closed doors Dinamo have been also been fined 20,000 euros (£17,063), while a second home match behind closed doors has been deferred for a probationary period of two years.

The club will also have to pay 47,000 euros (£40,094) for the setting off of fireworks, throwing objects and blocking stairways.

Benfica won the return leg of the last-16 tie 3-0 in Portugal to reach the quarter-finals.