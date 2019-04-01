Jordan Pickford: Everton investigate alleged incident involving England goalkeeper

Pickford starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals last summer

Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Video published on social media appears to show the 25-year-old involved in a fracas on a street.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter," the Premier League club said.

Pickford played on Saturday as the Toffees beat West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium.

He became the most expensive British keeper in history after Everton paid £25m to sign him from Sunderland in June 2017.

Pickford won the first of his 17 England caps in November 2017 and went on to secure the number one shirt.

At the 2018 World Cup he played a starring role as England reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

His save from Carlos Bacca against Colombia in the last-16 match helped England win a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time.