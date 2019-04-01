Tuesday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Football's failing black players"
The Times
In the Times, "Pickford 'bar brawl' inquiry"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Paul won't leave us for Real"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Solskjaer still planning to build team around Pogba"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Pickford shame"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Pickford punch-up"
Metro
In the Metro, "Everton to probe Pickford 'brawl'"

Top Stories