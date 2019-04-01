Man City to meet Liverpool in FA Youth Cup final

Tommy Doyle scored Manchester City's second goal against West Brom

Manchester City and Liverpool will go head to head for the FA Youth Cup as well as the Premier League this season.

Tommy Doyle, grandson of legendary City players Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe, was among the scorers in a 4-2 semi-final win over West Brom at the City Football Academy.

City have lost three finals to Chelsea since the last of their two triumphs in the competition in 2008.

Liverpool have won the tournament three times, most recently in 2007.

They beat Watford 2-1 at Anfield last month in the other semi-final.

City boss Pep Guardiola and former City and England defender Micah Richards were among those watching on Monday as Jamie Soule equalised for the visitors in the first half after Ben Knight's eighth-minute opener.

Doyle put City back in front five minutes after the break before Knight and Felix Nmecha scored late on either side of a Rayhaan Tulloch consolation.

City will play at home in the final.