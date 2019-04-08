Championship
Swansea19:45Stoke
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Stoke City

Wayne Routledge scored in Swansea City's win against Middlesbrough on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Swansea will check on the fitness of midfielders Wayne Routledge and Bersant Celina ahead of their Championship fixture against Stoke on Tuesday.

Routledge came off in the Swans' win against Middlesbrough while Celina also limped off following a tackle.

Stoke midfielder Tom Ince is a doubt for the trip to south Wales but captain Ryan Shawcross could be fit in time.

Ince suffered a hamstring problem in Stoke's win against Blackburn while Shawcross was also withdrawn.

Match facts

  • Swansea have won only one of their last seven league meetings with Stoke (W1 D1 L5), beating them 2-0 in April 2017.
  • Stoke are looking to win four consecutive league matches against Swansea for the first time.
  • Swansea have not won three consecutive league games since their final three matches of the 2016-17 Premier League season.
  • Stoke City have taken the joint-most penalties in the Championship this season (8) and have missed the joint-most (6), with five different players failing to score from the spot (Afobe, Berahino, Clucas, Vokes and Bojan).
  • Swansea City's last five league goals have all come via different players (Dyer, James, Grimes, Routledge, Roberts).
  • Stoke have not conceded a league goal for six matches and 568 minutes - a clean sheet here will equal their longest run of league matches without conceding (seven in November/December 2006).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

