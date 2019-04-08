Swansea City v Stoke City

Wayne Routledge scored in Swansea City's win against Middlesbrough on Saturday

Swansea will check on the fitness of midfielders Wayne Routledge and Bersant Celina ahead of their Championship fixture against Stoke on Tuesday.

Routledge came off in the Swans' win against Middlesbrough while Celina also limped off following a tackle.

Stoke midfielder Tom Ince is a doubt for the trip to south Wales but captain Ryan Shawcross could be fit in time.

Ince suffered a hamstring problem in Stoke's win against Blackburn while Shawcross was also withdrawn.

Match facts