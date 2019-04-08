Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O'Neil is a doubt for Bolton with a stomach bug, after he was withdrawn in Saturday's defeat by Ipswich.
Defender Jack Hobbs (back) and midfielder Luke Murphy (calf) are also likely to miss out for Wanderers.
Middlesbrough defender George Friend is a concern going into the trip across the Pennines, after he suffered a hip injury against Swansea.
Boro midfielder Lewis Wing will be absent with a groin problem.
Both teams are desperate for the points for very different reasons - Bolton require a boost in their bid to avoid the drop while Boro, on a run of six defeats, are outside of the play-off places.
Match facts
- Bolton have lost their past seven league matches against Middlesbrough, in a run stretching back to August 2014.
- After going winless in 13 consecutive away league games at Bolton between 1994 and 2014, Middlesbrough have won on each of their three trips since.
- Bolton have only led for 430 minutes in Championship matches this season - 112 fewer than any other side.
- Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has never won away from home against Bolton (P7 W0 D2 L5) in a league match - this is his first game there since November 2011 when he was Stoke boss, a 0-5 defeat.
- Bolton have lost 11 league matches in 2019 - the joint-most of any Championship club along with QPR.
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored six goals in four league appearances against Bolton Wanderers.