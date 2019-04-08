Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Illness could rule out Bolton midfielder Gary O'Neil against his old club

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O'Neil is a doubt for Bolton with a stomach bug, after he was withdrawn in Saturday's defeat by Ipswich.

Defender Jack Hobbs (back) and midfielder Luke Murphy (calf) are also likely to miss out for Wanderers.

Middlesbrough defender George Friend is a concern going into the trip across the Pennines, after he suffered a hip injury against Swansea.

Boro midfielder Lewis Wing will be absent with a groin problem.

Both teams are desperate for the points for very different reasons - Bolton require a boost in their bid to avoid the drop while Boro, on a run of six defeats, are outside of the play-off places.

Match facts