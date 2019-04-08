Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Barry Bannan was withdrawn through injury against Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Barry Bannan could miss the game with a hamstring problem picked up during Saturday's home defeat by Aston Villa.

Defender Dominic Iorfa is another concern, but Newcastle loanee Rolando Aarons is a potential returnee.

Nottingham Forest are to assess defender Tendayi Darikwa's hamstring injury with regard to a return to action at Hillsborough.

The game will come too soon for Tobias Figueiredo and Sam Byram.

Match facts