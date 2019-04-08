Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Barry Bannan could miss the game with a hamstring problem picked up during Saturday's home defeat by Aston Villa.
Defender Dominic Iorfa is another concern, but Newcastle loanee Rolando Aarons is a potential returnee.
Nottingham Forest are to assess defender Tendayi Darikwa's hamstring injury with regard to a return to action at Hillsborough.
The game will come too soon for Tobias Figueiredo and Sam Byram.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won seven of their last eight league matches against Nottingham Forest (L1).
- Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
- Steve Bruce has faced a different Nottingham Forest manager in his last eight meetings with the Tricky Trees (Paul Hart, Sean O'Driscoll, Billy Davies, Dougie Freedman, Paul Williams, Gary Brazil, Mark Warburton, Aitor Karanka).
- Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored in his previous two league appearances against Sheffield Wednesday, scoring at Hillsborough last season for Aston Villa.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not lost consecutive league matches since a run of four in October and November 2018.
- Nottingham Forest are winless in 12 away matches in all competitions (W0 D6 L6), winning none of their six away games under Martin O'Neill (W0 D3 L3).