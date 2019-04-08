Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

Korey Smith (right) missed seven and a half months with a knee injury before returning at Sheffield United on 30 March

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith, who recently returned from a long-term knee injury, will be assessed before the visit of West Bromwich Albion.

He did not feature against Wigan on Saturday, while Andreas Weimann (foot) is almost certainly out.

West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi is suspended after his red card in the 2-0 loss at Millwall on Saturday.

But Craig Dawson has recovered from illness and should be fit to play.

Match facts