Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith, who recently returned from a long-term knee injury, will be assessed before the visit of West Bromwich Albion.
He did not feature against Wigan on Saturday, while Andreas Weimann (foot) is almost certainly out.
West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi is suspended after his red card in the 2-0 loss at Millwall on Saturday.
But Craig Dawson has recovered from illness and should be fit to play.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won one of their last nine matches against West Brom in all competitions (W1 D3 L5), a 2-1 win in February 2010.
- West Brom's last visit to Ashton Gate against Bristol City was in the FA Cup in January 2016, winning 1-0 in a third-round replay.
- Bristol City have lost just three of their last 21 league matches (W11 D7 L3) since losing four in a row in November.
- West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored three goals in three league appearances against Bristol City, scoring once in each match for three different teams (Peterborough, Newcastle and West Brom).
- Nathan Byrne's equalising goal for Wigan against Bristol City (93:00) in their last match was the latest league goal conceded by the Robins since Ryan Bennett's winner for Wolves in December 2017 (93:42).
- West Bromwich Albion have lost two of their last three away league games (W1 D0 L2), having won eight of their previous nine before this run (W8 D0 L1).