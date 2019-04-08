Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Harry Wilson is Derby County's top scorer this season, with 14 goals in all competitions

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew and midfielder Bradley Dack are doubts for the visit of Derby County.

Mulgrew (ankle) was forced off at half-time of the 1-0 defeat by Stoke on Saturday, with Dack (hamstring) missing the match entirely.

Rams striker Martyn Waghon (glute) is expected to feature despite a knock but left-back Scott Malone (rib) is out.

Andy King (ankle), Curtis Davies (Achilles), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee) remain sidelined.

Match facts