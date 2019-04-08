Championship
Blackburn19:45Derby
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

Harry Wilson in action for Derby County
Harry Wilson is Derby County's top scorer this season, with 14 goals in all competitions
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew and midfielder Bradley Dack are doubts for the visit of Derby County.

Mulgrew (ankle) was forced off at half-time of the 1-0 defeat by Stoke on Saturday, with Dack (hamstring) missing the match entirely.

Rams striker Martyn Waghon (glute) is expected to feature despite a knock but left-back Scott Malone (rib) is out.

Andy King (ankle), Curtis Davies (Achilles), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee) remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers have lost two of their last 10 home matches against Derby in all competitions (W4 D4 L2).
  • Derby have scored just twice in their last five Championship games against Blackburn (W1 D2 L2).
  • Blackburn Rovers have lost nine of their last 11 league matches (W1 D1 L9), losing each of the last three in a row.
  • Derby's Harry Wilson has scored 12 Championship goals this season - five more than any other Rams player.
  • 20 of Blackburn's last 25 league goals have been scored in the second half, including 10 of their last 11.
  • Derby have conceded at least three goals in their last two away league games (4-0 vs Aston Villa, 3-3 vs Brentford), last doing so in three consecutive away games in September 2007 in the Premier League.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

Top Stories