Scottish Championship
Ross County19:45Dunfermline
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 12Boyle
  • 28van der Weg
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 26Cowie
  • 8Lindsay
  • 7Gardyne
  • 27Stewart
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 10McManus
  • 16Spence
  • 18Semple
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 31Armstrong
  • 44Grivosti

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 35Blair
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 28Craigen
  • 8Beadling
  • 26Todd
  • 10Longridge
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 12Anderson

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 5Durnan
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 19Vincent
  • 20Gill
  • 27McCann
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County31187653302361
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Inverness CT32121374335849
4Ayr30138944301447
5Dunfermline31118123234-241
6Morton31812112941-1236
7Queen of Sth31811123938135
8Partick Thistle3196163649-1333
9Falkirk32711143343-1032
10Alloa3188153347-1432
