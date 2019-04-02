Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Liverpool, Arsenal, Watford, Bournemouth

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, the 24-year-old on loan to Kilmarnock from Watford, has told media in his homeland that Rangers have made contact with his English agents about a possible summer transfer to Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Former Scotland winger Chris Burke, the 35-year-old who was due to be a free agent this summer, has been handed a new one-year contract by Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Arsenal have made 25-year-old Bournemouth and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser a summer transfer target. (Mirror)

Dedryck Boyata could have played his last game for Celtic, the Belgian centre-half, who is out of contract this summer, suffering a torn hamstring that forced him off the field 20 minutes before the end of Sunday's win over Rangers. (The Scotsman)

The Scottish FA is studying footage of Sunday's Glasgow derby and could fine both Rangers and Celtic £10,000 for failing to control their players during a game featuring several heated clashes. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown's celebration in front of the Rangers fans at the end of Sunday's 2-1 victory for the reigning champions is to be examined by the Scottish FA, which is looking into several other incidents from the Glasgow derby. (Daily Record)

Celtic assistant John Kennedy has absolved club captain Scott Brown of blame for the ugly scenes at the end of their 2-1 victory over Rangers at the weekend. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's dramatic win over Rangers means Neil Lennon's side, who are 13 points ahead of their city rivals, could win clinch an eighth league title in a row as soon as this Saturday should results from Wednesday and weekend fixtures go their way. (Evening Times)

Sunday's Glasgow derby attracted a television audience of around one million, marginally less than the record figures when Celtic and Rangers met in December, helping take the season-on-season increase in people watching Scottish football to 60%. (Daily Record)

Celtic caretaker manager Neil Lennon says he will build his side around captain Scott Brown if he is given the job of revamping the team this summer. (The National)

Uche Ikpeazu has sent a "see you soon" message to Hearts fans on Twitter despite manager Craig Levein having suggested the striker could face at least three weeks on the sidelines after appearing to be knocked out during Saturday's win over Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Hearts have launched an appeal to the Scottish FA after striker Uche Ikpeazu was booked for diving against Aberdeen on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

Scotland left-back Andy Robertson set a new Liverpool record on Sunday when he became the first defender in club history to provide nine assists in a Premier League season, the 24-year-old setting up Roberto Firmino for the opener in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Record)

Celtic assistant John Kennedy says Kristoffer Ajer takes pelters from his team-mates at training for celebrating winning tackles at five-a-sides. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stephen Gallacher's Indian Open win - his first tournament victory in five years - comes two months after his return to working with Alan McCloskey, who was the Scot's coach when he qualified for the European Ryder Cup team in 2014. (The Herald)