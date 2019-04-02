Kilmarnock: Chris Burke signs one-year contract extension
-
- From the section Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock have agreed a new one-year contract with Chris Burke after what they describe as the veteran winger's "sensational form" this season.
The 35-year-old, who was due to be out of contract this summer, has scored five goals and provided five assists during Kilmarnock's current campaign.
He "has been a major factor in securing back-to-back top-six places", they say.
Former Scotland international Burke joined Kilmarnock from Ross County in summer 2017.