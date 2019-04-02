Kilmarnock: Chris Burke signs one-year contract extension

Chris Burke (centre) scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-0 win over Hamilton Academical

Kilmarnock have agreed a new one-year contract with Chris Burke after what they describe as the veteran winger's "sensational form" this season.

The 35-year-old, who was due to be out of contract this summer, has scored five goals and provided five assists during Kilmarnock's current campaign.

He "has been a major factor in securing back-to-back top-six places", they say.

Former Scotland international Burke joined Kilmarnock from Ross County in summer 2017.