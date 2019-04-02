Southend United appoint Kevin Bond as boss for rest of season

League One strugglers Southend United have appointed former Tottenham and QPR assistant boss Kevin Bond as their manager until the end of the season.

The 61-year-old has also worked under Harry Redknapp at Portsmouth, Southampton and Birmingham, where the pair were dismissed in September 2017.

Southend are only above the drop zone on goal difference and sacked Chris Powell after an 11-game winless run.

Bond's only previous managerial stint was at Bournemouth between 2006-08.

More to follow.