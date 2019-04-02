Barry Douglas: Leeds defender to miss rest of season

Barry Douglas has played one international for Scotland, against Hungary in March 2018

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments.

The 29-year-old left-back was injured during Saturday's Championship win over Millwall and is expected to be out for up to three months.

Douglas, who has played 27 times this season, will miss the final seven games as second-placed Leeds chase promotion to the Premier League.

He joined the Elland Road club in July 2018 after a season with Wolves.