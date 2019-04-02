Rangers: Steven Gerrard will 'help' Alfredo Morelos after fifth red card

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Alfredo Morelos 'is a liability' - Thompson

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will "continue to support and help" Alfredo Morelos after the striker was sent off for a fifth time this season.

The 22-year-old Colombian apologised on Twitter for his red card in Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Premiership loss to Celtic.

Gerrard promised after the match that he would be "punished internally".

"He still has a lot to offer this football club, but at the weekend I had to be firm and stamp down on it," Gerrard said.

Morelos was dismissed for elbowing Scott Brown in the face, reacting to an off-the-ball trip by the Celtic captain.

Morelos will now be banned for four matches, starting with Wednesday's visit by Hearts.

"I had similar actions when I was younger," Gerrard said. "You have to have a long look in the mirror and think about what your team-mates and supporters have to go through once he leaves the pitch. You have to think of other people.

"Alfredo trained yesterday. There is no issue. He has showed remorse and accepted the punishment I have given.

"We draw a line under it. We wait now for him to return to help us."

The defeat by Celtic leaves second-top Rangers 13 points behind their city rivals and with little hope of denying the reigning champions another title.

"Obviously you never want to lose to your rivals - the mood is down - but we have to focus again on tomorrow's game," Gerrard said.

"After a defeat against a rival, it is nice to have a game so quickly to get a win and a good performance to get Sunday out of our system."

Rangers will also be without versatile midfielder Andy Halliday, was shown a second yellow card following a melee at the end of Sunday's game.

Halliday had been deputising for injured Croatia international Borna Barisic.

"Missing two players at left-back is a bit of a concern, but we have a big enough squad to manage," Gerrard said.