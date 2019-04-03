Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Wednesday, 3 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town 0-7 The New Saints: The New Saints extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after an emphatic 7-0 win over Bala.

Goals from Ryan Brobbel and Daniel Redmond gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead. Greg Draper and Adrian Cieslewicz both scored second-half doubles while Dean Ebbe also netted in the rout,

TNS are now four points clear of Connah's Quay Nomads, while Bala remain in sixth.