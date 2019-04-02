Bolton Wanderers: Club's home games with Ipswich and Middlesbrough in doubt

Bolton Wanderers' next two Championship home games against Ipswich and Middlesbrough are in doubt after the local council said the club could not "guarantee the safety of spectators".

Bolton Council, police and ambulance services met on Tuesday and issued the club with a prohibition notice.

The notice prevents fans from entering the University of Bolton Stadium.

Players went on strike on Monday after staff were not paid their salaries on time for the second month in a row.

