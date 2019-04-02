Gary Bowyer: Bradford City manager signs new deal until 2021

Gary Bowyer won his first game in charge of Bradford but has since seen his side suffer four straight defeats

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer has signed a new two-year contract, which will keep him at the League One club until the summer of 2021.

The 47-year-old was appointed Bantams boss last month on a deal until the end of the season.

Former Blackburn and Blackpool manager Bowyer has lost four of his five matches since taking charge.

"I am excited to have been given the chance to take us forward and am ready for the challenges ahead," he said.

"I think this brings some stability to the club. I have been to clubs in the past where stability has been needed and I have been able to provide it."

Bradford are bottom of League One, six points from safety with only six games of the campaign remaining, but Bowyer is optimistic about the future at Valley Parade.

"My mindset will not change, regardless of the division we are in, and a lot of work has already gone in ahead of the summer," he told the club website.

"We are looking to create a team which will give the supporters - and the city - something to be proud of.

"Regardless of where we end up, we have to get it right in the summer.

"We have to identify and recruit the right types and it is about changing the culture."