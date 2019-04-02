Derek McInnes: Win needed to end finger-pointing at Aberdeen's poor home form

McInnes wants his side to end their poor 2019 home record against Motherwell this week with a win, as they chase a European spot

Derek McInnes says now is the time to end Aberdeen's poor 2019 home record as they try to secure a top-three finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons face Motherwell on Wednesday at Pittodrie, where they are without a Premiership win this calendar year.

Having slipped to fourth spot behind Kilmarnock, McInnes wants an end to "finger-pointing" at their home record.

"The only way we can stop that finger getting pointed at us is winning the game," he said.

"Last season our post-split results were very strong and we finished the season with the confidence and assurance needed to get the second spot, and we're going to need to show something similar to get that European spot.

"We're disappointed we've not shown the consistency in recent weeks that we would expect from ourselves - it's up to us now to win tomorrow night and take the confidence from that victory to go into the remaining games."

Motherwell must take all three points at Pittodrie to have any chance of securing a spot in the top six of the Premiership before the split.

McInnes says the fact they have got themselves into this position is indicative of how strong their form has been in recent months.

"They've given themselves every chance," he said.

"They can still play both ways, they can get it into Curtis Main, get the ball-carriers on the side, and very competitive in the middle, so it's important for us to get on top of them at each section of the pitch, and be confident enough to go and enjoy the game."