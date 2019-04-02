2019 Women's World Cup: Scotland's farewell games live on BBC Alba

Shelley Kerr's side will finish their preparations at Hampden Park

Scotland will receive a live send-off on BBC television ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup finals, with all three warm-up friendlies being shown.

BBC Alba's coverage includes the farewell game against fellow debutants Jamaica at Hampden Park on 28 May.

Before then, Shelley Kerr's side face two other finalists at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

On Friday, they take on Chile, with Brazil, who lost in the 2007 World Cup final, their opponents on Monday.

Brazil, currently ranked 10th in the world, are in the same group as 53rd-ranked Jamaica along with Australia and Italy at the finals in France, where the tournament kicks-off on 7 June.

Chile, ranked 39, are in the same group as holders United States, Thailand and Sweden.

Scotland, rated 20th in the world, are up against England, Argentina and Japan, beginning their campaign against their British neighbours on 9 June.

The Scottish FA is hoping to attract a record attendance for a Scotland home international when Jamaica arrive at Hampden.

Scotland midfielder Leanne Crighton welcomed the addition of television coverage, saying: "We know that friends, family and supporters cannot always be at the game, so to have that access to be able to watch and follow the journey with us certainly means a lot to us."

BBC Alba, which has also broadcast the team's qualifying games and will be showing matches at the finals along with BBC Scotland, is billing itself as the home of Women's Sport in Scotland.

And the latest live events have been welcomed by Iseabail Mactaggart, director of strategy and partnerships at MG Alba, which operates the station in partnership with the BBC.

"BBC Alba has been on this journey with the women's national squad for 10 years and we are enormously excited to be showcasing the three friendlies as they build up to participation in this competition," she said. "We're so proud to be able to support them as they make history."

The news of live television coverage came as it was announced that the Scottish FA is to receive a "significant six-figure sum" from Boots.

The high street chemist is sponsoring the women's teams from the four home nations and Republic of Ireland in a three-year deal worth £1m.