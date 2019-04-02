Real Madrid will have clear first-choice keeper next season, says Zinedine Zidane

Keylor Navas (front) has played in 15 Real Madrid games in all competitions this season, while Thibaut Courtois has featured 32 times

Real Madrid will have a clear first-choice goalkeeper next season and will not switch between Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas, says Zinedine Zidane.

Courtois was signed from Chelsea last August, despite Navas winning Uefa's best goalkeeper award after helping Real win the Champions League in 2018.

Zidane's son, Luca, played in goal in Real's 3-2 win over Huesca on Sunday.

"Next season there will be no debate about the goalkeeper - it's going to be very clear," said the Real head coach.

"At the moment, there are three good keepers and we are going to finish the season with them."

Of Real's 29 La Liga games in 2018-19, 26-year-old Courtois has played 24 of them.

Costa Rica international Navas, 32, has started four games, with one league appearance for 20-year-old Luca Zidane, who joined Madrid's academy aged six when his father was playing for the club.

Navas has helped Real win the Champions League three times and played in his side's first three group games this year, although Courtois featured in the final three as well as both legs of the last-16 tie against Ajax, which was lost 5-3 on aggregate.

Zidane senior managed Real from 2016 to 2018 and returned to take charge last month following the sacking of Santiago Solari, with Real out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and well behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The 46-year-old is set to strengthen his squad in the summer, but would not be drawn on the future of Gareth Bale.

The Wales forward, 29, has been at Real since 2013, but has been criticised by some of their supporters this season.

"I know whistles are never good, I've been whistled at, you have to accept it and have to have the character for it," said Zidane.

"About Gareth's future, we'll talk about that at the end of the season. We have to finish the season then we'll see."

However, Zidane was more positive about the future of French World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane, 25.

"I want him to stay," said Zidane said. "We don't want a Madrid without Varane. He's a young player and he seems fine to me, he has not told me otherwise."