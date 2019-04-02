St Mirren: Mihai Popescu wants permanent move from Dinamo Bucharest

Mihai Popescu helped St Mirren beat relegation rivals Dundee on Saturday

Mihai Popescu likes "everything" about St Mirren and wants to make his loan move from Dinamo Bucharest permanent.

The Scottish Premiership club have an option to buy the 25-year-old Romanian defender when his six-month deal ends this summer.

Popescu has becoming a regular starter for the Buddies, making 12 appearances.

"I want to stay here longer, but they will decide if my performance here is good or not," said the product of Dinamo's youth system.

"I have spoken with the coach [Oran Kearney] and I told him that I like it here.

"I like the atmosphere, the football here, I like everything, so I want to keep going here at St Mirren."

Popescu had made 17 starts for the side currently sitting ninth of 14 clubs in Romania's Liga 1 before making his switch in January.

He has swapped that for a relegation battle with St Mirren, who only moved off the bottom of the table after Saturday's 2-1 win over Dundee allowed them to leapfrog the visitors.

They could be back at the foot on Wednesday as Dundee travel to Perth to face St Johnstone while St Mirren host reigning champions and runaway leaders Celtic.

"I know it is a big game," Popescu said. "I played against them when I first came here, in my second game. I think this one will be different - we play at home.

"I don't care which team we play against, we play at home and we need to go on the pitch with our mind on victory.

"We needed the victory on Saturday for our morale and we need to continue this good form."