Elise Hughes: The teenager starring for Wales & Everton

Elise Hughes' first goal came in a Merseyside derby

Women's friendly international: Wales v Czech Republic Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Thursday, 4 April Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and via the red button, commentary on BBC Radio Wales and updates and report via BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Just over 12 months ago Elise Hughes was a promising defender seeking her debut for club and country.

Now a key member of boss Jayne Ludlow's Wales squad and featuring as a forward rather than in defence, Hughes is no longer dreaming of her breakthrough.

For her club the 17-year-old scored the winner in the Merseyside derby, a huge moment for a player from "a family of Blues".

And for her country Hughes was named as Wales young player of 2018 as she switches from defence to attack as seamlessly as Gareth Bale once did.

What a year it has been.

Making her mark with Everton

Hughes does not just play for Everton, she has the club very much in her heart, coming as she does from a family of Toffees.

Her family also explain the football pedigree with her grandfather David a former Wales under-23s international and her father Peter an ex-footballer who represented Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay Nomads.

Having graduated through the club's Regional Talent Centre, Hughes made her senior debut in Everton's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal in February 2018, aged just 16.

However, her biggest moment came when she scored the winning goal as Everton defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a WSL Cup match.

"My first Merseyside derby, my first goal for my club, it was incredible," Hughes told BBC Sport Wales.

"Growing up as a Blue, from a family of Blues, obviously scoring a goal against Liverpool is a bigger deal than I am making it out to be.

"I am glad I have been able to prove myself at Everton, for myself and my new manager (Willie Kirk).

"With my club I've transitioned through the academy to being a full time footballer and that was a transition I wanted to make."

Hughes is hoping to find out in the coming weeks whether she will be offered a professional deal with Everton.

That seems a mere formality with Hughes even being tipped to land the famous Everton number nine shirt, adorned by the likes of Dixie Dean, Andy Gray, Graeme Sharp, Bob Latchford and Duncan Ferguson.

Elise Hughes made her Everton debut as a 16-year old

Developing with Wales

For her country, Hughes, as the young player of the year, is the shining light among a crop of young players making their mark in Ludlow's squad.

Born in Hawarden and previously representing her country at U16 and U17 level, she was called up to the senior Wales squad in March last year for the 2018 Cyprus Cup, making her debut in the 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

Hughes has seamlessly graduated to an international stage she shares with the likes of Champions League semi-finalists Sophie Ingle and Jess Fishlock, admitting those players have paved the way for a new generation.

"I am grateful to the girls who paved the way and I am grateful to even be in the same squad as the big names. They didn't have the opportunities that I had, because the youth systems have really helped my development," she explained.

"It prepares you for this moment. Having them in and around camp, players to look up to, is really nice."

Hughes is now hoping to help Wales' women to reach a first major finals, as they target Euro 2021, having impressed in their last World Cup qualifying campaign. Their preparations begin with a friendly against Czech Republic, a match in which Loren Dykes will win her 100th Wales cap.

Hughes is likely to be a key player in the coming campaign, especially after being named as Wales' young player of the year alongside Bournemouth's David Brooks.

"Being named as young player was a real honour; it came as a surprise to me as so many others deserved it. It made my year even better, especially as I didn't know until the night that I had won it," she said.

"We need to set a marker now ahead of the new campaign. We are looking ahead excitedly to the Euros and obviously our aim is to reach a major finals.

"We have the chance to do that and hopefully we will continue to improve. The group on paper could have been a lot worse, our World Cup group was tough and we exceeded expectations and now we are excited to get going with the Euros.

"We have built momentum. We need to keep it going."