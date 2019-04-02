Bury: League Two club working to resolve 'unforeseen circumstances' over unpaid wages

Bury are third in League Two with seven games of the season remaining

League Two Bury say they are working to resolve "unforeseen circumstances" that led to players and staff getting their March salaries on time.

Wages were due for playing and non-playing staff on Friday but have still not been paid.

"Following on from the takeover of the club, some unforeseen circumstances have led to interim internal financial restrictions," a club statement said.

"We value our players and staff, and they were all informed last week."

Chairman Steve Dale bought the Shakers in December.

"The chairman and the board of directors remain fully committed to resolving the situation as quickly as possible, to ensure that the club can move forward and maintain our push for promotion," the statement added.

