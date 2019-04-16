Scottish Championship
Morton19:45Inverness CT
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County33198654302465
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr321481046321450
4Inverness CT32121374335849
5Dunfermline33118143236-441
6Alloa33108153648-1238
7Morton32812123043-1336
8Queen of Sth33811143940-135
9Falkirk33811143443-935
10Partick Thistle3297163649-1334
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport