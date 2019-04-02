Eddie Wolstenholme: Referees' assessor 'died for 100 seconds' prior to Premier League game

Eddie Wolstenholme refereed in the Premier League between 2001 and 2003

Former Premier League referee Eddie Wolstenholme says he "died for 100 seconds" when he collapsed before Newcastle's 2-1 win at Burnley last November.

The 64-year-old was working as a referee assessor when he had a heart attack in the tunnel.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes as he was taken to hospital.

"The last person's hand I remember shaking was [Newcastle boss] Rafa Benitez," Wolstenholme told UCLan Live.

"It just felt like tin foil went over my glasses and that's the only thing I really remember.

"I then collapsed and after that I don't remember anything, I woke up with paramedics slapping my face."

Wolstenholme stayed in hospital for a few days for tests and later had to have heart bypass surgery.

He added: "I owe a lot to the Burnley and Newcastle doctors, paramedics, managers and match officials for the way they dealt with me on the day.

"I couldn't thank all the medical staff enough; they couldn't have been any better with me and while I was in hospital, every two or three days [Burnley boss] Sean Dyche sent me a text.

"The doctors from both clubs got in touch and the day before the operation, Rafa Benitez got in touch with me."

Wolstenholme refereed the Battle of Bramall Lane in 2002, when Sheffield United's second-tier match against West Brom was abandoned as the hosts had only six players left on the pitch.