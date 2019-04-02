Real Madrid: Bernabeu to be 'best stadium in world' after four-year refurbishment

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez outlines his plans for the club's stadium revamp

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says a four-year refurbishment of the Bernabeu starting this summer will create the "best stadium in the world".

Perez revealed computerised images of the plans, featuring a retractable roof, on Tuesday.

The 81,000 capacity will be unchanged but Real will be able to play at the stadium while the work is carried out.

Perez said the club could "remain competitive in an increasingly difficult football scenario".

The enhanced venue will cover 66,000 square metres and feature leisure and entertainment facilities.

In addition to the retractable roof, there will be a 360-degree video scoreboard as well as a surround 'skin' of steel bands to allow images to be projected on to the exterior surface of the stadium.

"We want, in short, to be the great digital stadium of the future," the president said.

"Located in the heart of Madrid, it will be the best stadium in the world. We are facing one of the great projects of the future for Real Madrid, and, of course, it will be also for the city of Madrid."

Real, who have played at the Bernabeu since 1947, saw their three-year hold on the Champions League come to an end this term when they were knocked out in the last 16 by Ajax.

Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as manager last month but his team are currently third in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.