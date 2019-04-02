Coventry City: Sky Blues in talks over groundsharing as they look to avoid EFL expulsion

Coventry City are ninth in League One

Coventry are in talks with other clubs over groundsharing as they look to avoid being expelled from the EFL.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the EFL will hold an EGM on 25 April to discuss their future after they failed to finalise a deal to keep playing home games at the Ricoh Arena next season.

They said in a statement: "Agreeing a deal at the Ricoh Arena for next season remains our main priority.

"We hope all parties can come to agreement for the good of the club."

City's owners Sisu remain in a legal dispute with Premiership club Wasps, the Ricoh's owners, and Coventry City Council.

The EFL say they "remain hopeful such a meeting is not required and a solution can be found that allows Coventry City to remain an EFL club - and to play in Coventry - in 2019-20 and beyond."

The Sky Blues spent over a year playing their home games at Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium before returning to the Ricoh in September 2014.

