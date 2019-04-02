Barcelona battle back for 4-4 draw at Villarreal

From the section

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score a free-kick

La Liga leaders Barcelona scored two late goals to draw 4-4 with Villarreal in a remarkable game.

The champions led 2-0 through Philippe Coutinho and Malcom.

But Villarreal then led 4-2 with Samuel Chukwueze, Karl Toko Ekambi, Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca scoring.

The struggling hosts had Alvaro Gonzalez sent off and Barca took advantage with substitute Lionel Messi's 90th-minute free-kick and Luis Suarez's injury-time equaliser.

Barca are eight points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid going into Saturday's meeting at the Nou Camp.

